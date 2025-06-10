Left Menu

Congress Slams Amit Shah's 'Peace Restored' Claim

The Congress termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast as 'bizarre,' blaming him for diverting attention from his own failures. Congress highlighted ongoing violence in Manipur and unresolved terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, criticizing Shah’s tenure as lacking substantial achievements.

  • India

The Congress party criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that peace has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. On Tuesday, Congress called Shah's claim 'bizarre' and alleged that it aimed to distract from his administration's failures.

Congress accused Shah of having a tenure filled with boasts rather than achievements. The party pointed out that violence continues in Manipur, and terrorists responsible for a deadly 2025 attack in Pahalgam have yet to be captured. According to Congress, these incidents underscore the challenges in claiming restored peace.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh further critiqued the Union Government's governance strategy, emphasizing the negative impact of delayed actions in critical areas like law and order, particularly in conflict-ridden states. He asserted that the Home Minister has not addressed the dire conditions effectively.

