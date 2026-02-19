India Observes at Trump's Controversial Board of Peace Inaugural

India participated as an observer in the inaugural meeting of the US President Donald Trump's newly formed Board of Peace on Gaza. The meeting took place at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, with India represented by Namgya Khampa, Chargé d'affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

The Board of Peace, created with a $10 billion commitment from the United States, consists of 27 member nations including Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Despite missing the January 22 unveiling in Davos, India remains a potential key player in this initiative, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to join.

The Board is seen as a potential rival to the United Nations, as Trump has implied it may eventually replace the UN in resolving global conflicts. The establishment of this Board marks the second phase of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, aiming at lasting peace and redevelopment in the region.

