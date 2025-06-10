Mysteries of the Patna Murders: A City on Edge
Two bullet-riddled bodies were discovered in Patna following a double murder that has unsettled the city. The motives remain unknown, and police are actively searching for the perpetrators. These incidents follow a previous attack on a family, resulting in two fatalities and one critical injury as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
Patna is reeling after the shocking discovery of two bullet-riddled bodies in its Bikram locality early Tuesday morning. The police, yet to identify the victims, suspect these murders may be linked to a spate of recent violent incidents unsettling the state capital.
The Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Paliganj, Umeshwar Choudhary, elaborated on the case in a press briefing. 'The corpses were found near the Majhauli rural road. Initial investigations reveal both victims suffered from bullet injuries. A thorough post-mortem examination is expected to shed more light on the circumstances,' he stated. Efforts are underway to trace the alleged killers and understand their motives.
These latest murders follow a distressing attack the day before in the Alamganj locality where unidentified gunmen targeted a family. The assault left a retired nurse and her daughter dead, while the family patriarch is battling life-threatening injuries. Police are exploring potential connections between these sinister incidents.
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- murders
- crime
- investigation
- police
- shootings
- violence
- Bikram locality
- Alamganj
- manhunt
ALSO READ
Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Illegally Transported Timber Worth Rs 3.10 Crore
Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision
Mussoorie Police Encounter: Constable Killed, Manhunt Ensues
Patna Police Personnel Suspended After Failing to Stop Vehicle
Amritsar Police Crack Down on Kishan Gang: Four Arrested in Murder Case