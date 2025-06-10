Mysteries of the Patna Murders: A City on Edge

Patna is reeling after the shocking discovery of two bullet-riddled bodies in its Bikram locality early Tuesday morning. The police, yet to identify the victims, suspect these murders may be linked to a spate of recent violent incidents unsettling the state capital.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Paliganj, Umeshwar Choudhary, elaborated on the case in a press briefing. 'The corpses were found near the Majhauli rural road. Initial investigations reveal both victims suffered from bullet injuries. A thorough post-mortem examination is expected to shed more light on the circumstances,' he stated. Efforts are underway to trace the alleged killers and understand their motives.

These latest murders follow a distressing attack the day before in the Alamganj locality where unidentified gunmen targeted a family. The assault left a retired nurse and her daughter dead, while the family patriarch is battling life-threatening injuries. Police are exploring potential connections between these sinister incidents.