Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Yemeni Ports
Israeli forces have reportedly conducted airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah port, as claimed by Houthi-run media, in response to missile launches. Israeli military urged evacuations prior to the attack, while Israel has not confirmed the strikes. This incident adds to escalating tensions in the region.
In a significant development in the Middle East conflict, Israeli forces reportedly launched airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port of Hodeidah. The alleged strikes, reported by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV, have not been officially confirmed by Israeli authorities.
The airstrikes purportedly followed warnings from the Israeli military, which called for the evacuation of key Yemeni ports controlled by the Houthis. The situation reflects heightened military activities after the start of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, with increased hostilities directed at Israel and shipping in the Red Sea.
While the Iranian-backed Houthi forces maintain their stance of solidarity with Palestine, launching several missile and drone attacks against Israel, most have been intercepted or failed. The U.S. has also escalated its military actions against the Houthis, known for ceasing attacks on U.S. ships only after a series of intensified strikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
