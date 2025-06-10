Sikkim's Journey of Progress: Celebrating SKM's Second Term Anniversary
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang appreciates the citizens for their support as the SKM government marks the first anniversary of its second term. He reflects on democratic victories and progress, acknowledging contributions from the central government. Tamang reiterates a commitment to transformative governance and inclusive development for the state.
- Country:
- India
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude to the people of the state on the anniversary of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government's second term. In a message marking this occasion, he highlighted the unwavering trust the public has in their leadership.
Tamang, also the SKM president, emphasized the milestone as a testament to democratic values and collective aspirations for progress. He noted the victory in securing 31 of the 32 assembly seats and expressed pride in the government's achievements over the past year.
Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for central support, Tamang reiterated the government's dedication to citizen welfare, encouraging a united effort for a prosperous Sikkim.
