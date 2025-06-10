Left Menu

Sikkim's Journey of Progress: Celebrating SKM's Second Term Anniversary

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang appreciates the citizens for their support as the SKM government marks the first anniversary of its second term. He reflects on democratic victories and progress, acknowledging contributions from the central government. Tamang reiterates a commitment to transformative governance and inclusive development for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:16 IST
Sikkim's Journey of Progress: Celebrating SKM's Second Term Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude to the people of the state on the anniversary of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government's second term. In a message marking this occasion, he highlighted the unwavering trust the public has in their leadership.

Tamang, also the SKM president, emphasized the milestone as a testament to democratic values and collective aspirations for progress. He noted the victory in securing 31 of the 32 assembly seats and expressed pride in the government's achievements over the past year.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for central support, Tamang reiterated the government's dedication to citizen welfare, encouraging a united effort for a prosperous Sikkim.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025