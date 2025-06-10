Left Menu

Tensions in Yemen: Israeli Navy Strikes Houthi Targets in Hodeidah Port

The Israeli navy launched strikes on Houthi targets at Yemen's Hodeidah port. This is part of ongoing efforts amid the wider Middle East conflict, with the Houthis retaliating as allies of Iran. The strikes follow Israel’s call for evacuations from key locations to disrupt weapon transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli navy conducted strikes against Houthi targets at the Yemeni Red Sea port of Hodeidah, according to an army declaration on Tuesday. Typically utilizing airstrikes, this marks an ongoing campaign to hinder Houthi operations in the area.

The attack was reported by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV as directing two strikes at Al Hodeidah port docks. There are no current reports of casualties, although Israeli military claims indicate the port's use for weapon transportation by the Houthis.

The actions follow the Israeli military's recent evacuation advisories for Houthi-controlled ports such as Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif. Since the conflict in Gaza reignited in October 2023, Houthis have launched assaults on Israel and Red Sea trade routes, asserting solidarity with Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

