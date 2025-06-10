Tensions in Yemen: Israeli Navy Strikes Houthi Targets in Hodeidah Port

The Israeli navy conducted strikes against Houthi targets at the Yemeni Red Sea port of Hodeidah, according to an army declaration on Tuesday. Typically utilizing airstrikes, this marks an ongoing campaign to hinder Houthi operations in the area.

The attack was reported by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV as directing two strikes at Al Hodeidah port docks. There are no current reports of casualties, although Israeli military claims indicate the port's use for weapon transportation by the Houthis.

The actions follow the Israeli military's recent evacuation advisories for Houthi-controlled ports such as Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif. Since the conflict in Gaza reignited in October 2023, Houthis have launched assaults on Israel and Red Sea trade routes, asserting solidarity with Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)