Tributes and Tears: Chhattisgarh's Bold Decline of Naxalism
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai asserts that the end of Naxalism is inevitable, following the death of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje in a Naxal-planted IED explosion. The incident led to an emotionally charged wreath-laying ceremony, with leaders and citizens honoring Girepunje's sacrifice.
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed confidence in the defeat of Naxalism following the IED explosion that claimed the life of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje in Sukma district.
Amidst heart-wrenching scenes, officials and civilians gathered to pay their last respects during a poignant ceremony at the headquarters of the 4th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force in Mana.
The ceremony was attended by top state officials and leaders who, along with the grieving family, participated in moving tributes, asserting that Girepunje's sacrifice would lead to a decisive end to Naxalite violence.
