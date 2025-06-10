High Court Seeks Answers on Karnataka Stampede Tragedy

The Karnataka High Court has demanded answers regarding the stampede that claimed 11 lives during the RCB victory celebrations on June 4. The court is pressing for clarity on the event's authorization and decision-making process.

The Advocate General is tasked with providing a comprehensive response in a sealed cover to address a series of questions posed by a division bench. The court has scheduled the next hearing for June 12, with a focus on the permissions obtained for the event.

Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that discussions involving the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary have been ongoing. Meanwhile, speculation surrounds cabinet reshuffle talks and the transfer of a separate murder case to the NIA by the Union Home Ministry.

