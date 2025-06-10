High Court Denies Relief to RCB Marketing Head in Stadium Tragedy Case
The Karnataka High Court denied interim relief to Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in connection with a stadium stampede case that resulted in 11 fatalities. Sosale was arrested for his alleged involvement, and his petition challenging the arrest legality awaits a decision on June 11.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court has turned down a request for interim relief by Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, involved in a tragic stadium incident that left 11 dead.
Sosale, detained by the Central Crime Branch on June 6, challenged the legality of his arrest by filing a petition. He claimed political motives might have influenced this police action.
The court has reserved its decision on this matter until June 11, leaving Sosale's legal status in suspense.
