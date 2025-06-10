High Court Denies Relief to RCB Marketing Head in Stadium Tragedy Case

The Karnataka High Court has turned down a request for interim relief by Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, involved in a tragic stadium incident that left 11 dead.

Sosale, detained by the Central Crime Branch on June 6, challenged the legality of his arrest by filing a petition. He claimed political motives might have influenced this police action.

The court has reserved its decision on this matter until June 11, leaving Sosale's legal status in suspense.

