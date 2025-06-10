Left Menu

Emotional Farewell: A Tribute to a Brave Officer Lost in Naxal Violence

The funeral of Additional SP Akash Rao Girepunje, killed in an IED blast by Naxalites in Sukma district, saw emotional farewells. Chhattisgarh dignitaries and a large gathering paid respects. The officer, dedicated to eradicating Naxalism, received a guard of honor as his family lit the funeral pyre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:25 IST
Emotional scenes unfolded on Tuesday as a large crowd followed the cortege of Additional SP Akash Rao Girepunje, who was killed in an IED explosion, to the crematorium. The 42-year-old officer was honored with a guard salute as his brother and 7-year-old son lit the funeral pyre, despite overwhelming grief.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh paid tribute to Girepunje, asserting the imminent end of Naxalism. Girepunje, who served in Konta division, was fatally injured when an explosive device planted by Naxalites detonated in Sukma district. The ceremony drew officials and civilians from various sectors, all honoring the officer's commitment to fighting Naxal violence.

Amidst emotional tributes, Girepunje's gallantry and dedication were highlighted. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma acknowledged Girepunje's resolve to liberate Bastar from Naxal clutches. The presence of prominent officials at the officer's send-off underscored the collective sorrow and resolve against Naxalism.

