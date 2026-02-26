Left Menu

Harry Styles: The Laughter at a Funeral and a New Musical Adventure

Harry Styles revealed on Brittany Broski's show that he laughed during his grandmother's funeral. He shared how the moment inspired thoughts on music, alongside discussing his upcoming album, 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.' Styles' new tour starts in May with limited U.S. gigs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:09 IST
Harry Styles (Photo/instagram/@harrystyles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected revelation, pop icon Harry Styles confessed on Brittany Broski's program 'Royal Court' that he found humor in a moment at his grandmother's funeral. Broadcast by PEOPLE, the episode aired on February 25, highlighted the unfiltered aspects of the singer's personal experience.

Styles humorously suggested that unexpected places, such as crematoriums, might inspire unique song ideas. Recalling the funeral memory, he recounted laughing inappropriately to the sound of The Beatles' 'The Long and Winding Road.' This moment sparked a chain of thoughts about unconventional song themes.

In addition to sharing personal anecdotes, Styles discussed his upcoming album, 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally,' scheduled for release on March 6. He expressed that the album reflects a lifestyle balance of love and leisure. Meanwhile, Styles is also preparing for his 'Together, Together' residency tour, beginning in Amsterdam this May, with limited U.S. dates at Madison Square Garden.

