Tensions Rise Over Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition in Delhi
The Aam Aadmi Party claimed the police detained Atishi, their leader, as she attempted to meet Bhoomiheen Camp residents facing a demolition threat. Despite denials from the police, who cited Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, eviction notices remain in effect, heightening tensions with ongoing demolition drives.
Tensions escalated in Kalkaji, Delhi, as the Aam Aadmi Party alleged the detention of their leader, Atishi, during her visit to Bhoomiheen Camp. The camp faces imminent demolition, sparking uproar among residents and political figures.
Police have denied detaining Atishi, asserting she was merely 'removed' under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, which allows police to direct and remove individuals to maintain order.
The situation is part of broader tensions around slum demolitions in Delhi, where eviction notices have fostered criticism from the opposition and disrupted the lives of countless migrant workers.
