Controversy Erupts Over Doctored Video of AAP MLA Atishi

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate lodged an FIR last Friday concerning an edited video of AAP MLA Atishi circulating online. The video purportedly showed Atishi insulting Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur during an assembly session, a claim vehemently denied by her party, the AAP.

Delhi BJP leaders, including Law Minister Kapil Mishra, used the video to accuse Atishi of derogatory remarks. However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the BJP for spreading misinformation to tarnish Atishi's reputation.

Forensic investigation revealed the video clip was doctored and did not contain the discussed remarks. Atishi condemned the BJP's tactics and clarified her statement pertained to pollution and stray dogs, not the Guru. The Delhi Assembly has warned of potential action against the Jalandhar police.

(With inputs from agencies.)