NCW Condemns Offensive Remarks on Amaravati

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has condemned a journalist's derogatory comments labeling Amaravati as a 'capital of prostitutes.' The NCW has taken proactive steps, urging Andhra Pradesh's DGP for a swift investigation and report on the issue within three days.

Updated: 10-06-2025 14:39 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed strong disapproval of a journalist who reportedly referred to Amaravati as a 'capital of prostitutes.'

In response to these allegations, the NCW underscored its condemnation of such demeaning and inflammatory statements within public conversations.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has contacted the Director General of Police in Andhra Pradesh, urging a prompt and thorough investigation. A detailed report on the actions taken is expected from the relevant authorities within a three-day period.

