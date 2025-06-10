France's New Diplomatic Push for Palestinian Statehood

On Tuesday, France announced it has obtained new commitments from the Palestinian Authority (PA) for reformularization efforts. This announcement precedes a significant conference where France might emerge as a leading Western supporter of recognizing an independent Palestinian state.

In a letter addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and urged the release of all hostages. This comes as part of Abbas's promise for further reforms, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.

Abbas has led the PA since Yasser Arafat's death in 2004 and maintains control over certain territories in the West Bank. After losing Gaza to Hamas in 2007, the PA has continuously condemned Hamas and pushed for its disarmament. The letter to Macron reportedly includes "unprecedented" promises, bolstering France's potential recognition of Palestinian statehood at an upcoming U.N. conference co-hosted with Saudi Arabia from June 17-20.

