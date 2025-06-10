Delhi High Court Orders CBSE to Amend Birth Record Amid Identity Concerns

In a crucial ruling, the Delhi High Court has ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to amend the birth date in its records for a student, reinforcing the 'presumption of correctness' of official birth certificates.

A bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish V Shankar emphasized the need for consistency in official documents, highlighting their role in affirming a citizen's identity, especially concerning birth dates.

The court rebutted CBSE's appeal against correcting the record, as it found no valid reason for the board to dismiss the certificate's authenticity. The case centered around a discrepancy in the CBSE records and a birth certificate issued by Greater Chennai Corporation.