Controversy Erupts Over Trump Jr.'s 'Rooftop Koreans' Post

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former U.S. president, is facing backlash from the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles for a social media post deemed reckless. His comments revisited painful memories of the 1992 riots, when Korean Americans defended their stores from looters while feeling unprotected by the law.

In the criticized post, Trump Jr. shared an image with the caption 'Make Rooftop Koreans Great Again!' The federation expressed concern about the impact of his statements, especially as his platform could influence millions. They emphasized the need to avoid exploiting past community traumas.

Photojournalist Kang Hyung-won, who covered the 1992 unrest, objected to his image's use in Trump Jr.'s post. He highlighted discrepancies between that time and current events, noting LA's more stable condition despite tensions over immigration enforcement. Kang is seeking legal advice after Trump Jr.'s unresponsive to his request to remove the photo.