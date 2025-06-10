Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Trump Jr.'s 'Rooftop Koreans' Post

The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles criticizes Donald Trump Jr. for referencing the 1992 Los Angeles riots in a social media post. The federation argues his remarks trivialize their past trauma and urges caution against exploiting such historic tension. Photographer Kang Hyung-won challenges the use of his photo without context.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former U.S. president, is facing backlash from the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles for a social media post deemed reckless. His comments revisited painful memories of the 1992 riots, when Korean Americans defended their stores from looters while feeling unprotected by the law.

In the criticized post, Trump Jr. shared an image with the caption 'Make Rooftop Koreans Great Again!' The federation expressed concern about the impact of his statements, especially as his platform could influence millions. They emphasized the need to avoid exploiting past community traumas.

Photojournalist Kang Hyung-won, who covered the 1992 unrest, objected to his image's use in Trump Jr.'s post. He highlighted discrepancies between that time and current events, noting LA's more stable condition despite tensions over immigration enforcement. Kang is seeking legal advice after Trump Jr.'s unresponsive to his request to remove the photo.

