Trump's Military Maneuvers: Immigration, Power & Army Pride

President Donald Trump is set to address U.S. soldiers at Fort Bragg as his administration sends 700 Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests against his immigration policies.

Accompanied by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump's visit coincides with long-planned commemorations of the Army's 250th anniversary, ahead of a major parade in Washington. This visit aligns with Trump's efforts to deploy military forces within California, challenging the state's Democratic leadership.

Amid demonstrations in Southern California against Trump's immigration policies, the President champions a law-and-order stance while celebrating military traditions with a patriotic flare, as seen in his upcoming birthday celebrations in Washington.

