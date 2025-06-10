Left Menu

Iran Counters U.S.-Israel Nuclear Strategy

Iranian lawmakers accuse the U.S. and Israel of strategizing against Iran in nuclear talks. As negotiations continue, Iran insists on its enrichment rights, opposing U.S. demands. They propose a counteroffer addressing sanctions and economic benefits, with discussions moving forward despite scheduling discrepancies between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:09 IST
Iran Counters U.S.-Israel Nuclear Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian lawmakers have accused the United States and Israel of attempting to create a 'strategic trap' in ongoing nuclear negotiations. Their statement, released ahead of a planned sixth round of talks, claims the U.S. is not earnest in its negotiations, pressuring Iran with demands that contradict the nation's core rights.

President Donald Trump mentioned on Monday that talks continue to stall over the issue of uranium enrichment—a subject Iran considers non-negotiable. While Trump noted the next round was scheduled for Thursday, Iranian officials countered, stating it is planned for Sunday in Oman.

In response to a recent U.S. nuclear deal offer, Iran plans to share its counterproposal. This proposal reiterates Iran's stance on enrichment and criticizes the lack of specifics regarding the lifting of sanctions. The lawmakers emphasized that the only viable agreement is one that eliminates all sanctions and provides economic benefits for Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025