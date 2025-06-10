Iran Counters U.S.-Israel Nuclear Strategy

Iranian lawmakers have accused the United States and Israel of attempting to create a 'strategic trap' in ongoing nuclear negotiations. Their statement, released ahead of a planned sixth round of talks, claims the U.S. is not earnest in its negotiations, pressuring Iran with demands that contradict the nation's core rights.

President Donald Trump mentioned on Monday that talks continue to stall over the issue of uranium enrichment—a subject Iran considers non-negotiable. While Trump noted the next round was scheduled for Thursday, Iranian officials countered, stating it is planned for Sunday in Oman.

In response to a recent U.S. nuclear deal offer, Iran plans to share its counterproposal. This proposal reiterates Iran's stance on enrichment and criticizes the lack of specifics regarding the lifting of sanctions. The lawmakers emphasized that the only viable agreement is one that eliminates all sanctions and provides economic benefits for Iran.

