Heartbreaking Scene at Newark: Indian Student Mistreated

An Indian-American social entrepreneur, Kunal Jain, shared a distressing video on social media showing an Indian student being handcuffed and treated like a criminal at Newark Airport. Jain calls this a human tragedy and urges the Indian Embassy to assist, highlighting recurring mistreatment incidents faced by Indian nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A video capturing the treatment of an Indian student at Newark Liberty International Airport has sparked a strong emotional response from netizens. Shared by Indian-American social entrepreneur Kunal Jain, the footage shows police officers handcuffing the young man, who appears distraught, prompting Jain to express his heartbreak and sense of helplessness.

Posting on X, Jain highlighted the need for intervention by the Indian Embassy in the U.S., as he recounted the student's ordeal of being deported, crying, and allegedly being treated as a criminal. Jain noted the unfortunate frequency of such incidents at the airport, urging authorities to aid the affected.

The Consulate General of India has acknowledged the situation, stating they are collaborating with local authorities to address the student's difficulties. Jain and the online community continue to advocate for the student's wellbeing, hoping for his swift reunion with family.

