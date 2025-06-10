Arrest in Dehradun: Man Charged for Assault and Illegal Abortion
A man in Dehradun was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl and causing her pregnancy. He purportedly gave her abortion pills without medical consultation. The incident came to light following the girl's critical hospitalization. Police investigation led to the arrest of Kaif, the alleged perpetrator.
A man in Dehradun has been apprehended for the alleged rape of a minor girl, which resulted in her becoming pregnant, according to police reports shared on Tuesday.
The accused reportedly provided the minor with abortion pills, leading to severe health complications that necessitated her hospitalization. The case unraveled when the hospital informed authorities.
Kaif, the son of Shahzad, was taken into custody after a police investigation. Notably, the arrest was made under the instruction of Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh, as part of their proactive measures upon discovering the incident.
