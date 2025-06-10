Left Menu

Fraudulent Impersonation: Fake Police Officer Nabbed in Srinagar

The Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Barkat Ali Parray for impersonating a senior police official. Parray used a police officer's photo on WhatsApp to threaten people. He was also involved in online gambling and extorted a gaming platform for refunds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:00 IST
Fraudulent Impersonation: Fake Police Officer Nabbed in Srinagar
Impersonation
  • Country:
  • India

The Counter Intelligence branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested an individual for posing as a high-ranking police officer to intimidate locals.

The arrest came after CIK received information about Barkat Ali Parray, who used the photo of a senior officer as his WhatsApp display picture. The arrest was made at Jahangir Chowk, Srinagar.

Preliminary investigations revealed Parray's involvement in online gambling, where he used the fake identity to pressure gaming platforms for refunding advance payments. Authorities are examining his device for further illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025