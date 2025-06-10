Fraudulent Impersonation: Fake Police Officer Nabbed in Srinagar

The Counter Intelligence branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested an individual for posing as a high-ranking police officer to intimidate locals.

The arrest came after CIK received information about Barkat Ali Parray, who used the photo of a senior officer as his WhatsApp display picture. The arrest was made at Jahangir Chowk, Srinagar.

Preliminary investigations revealed Parray's involvement in online gambling, where he used the fake identity to pressure gaming platforms for refunding advance payments. Authorities are examining his device for further illegal activities.

