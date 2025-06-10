Fraudulent Impersonation: Fake Police Officer Nabbed in Srinagar
The Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Barkat Ali Parray for impersonating a senior police official. Parray used a police officer's photo on WhatsApp to threaten people. He was also involved in online gambling and extorted a gaming platform for refunds.
The Counter Intelligence branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested an individual for posing as a high-ranking police officer to intimidate locals.
The arrest came after CIK received information about Barkat Ali Parray, who used the photo of a senior officer as his WhatsApp display picture. The arrest was made at Jahangir Chowk, Srinagar.
Preliminary investigations revealed Parray's involvement in online gambling, where he used the fake identity to pressure gaming platforms for refunding advance payments. Authorities are examining his device for further illegal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
