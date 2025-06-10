Ukrainian Refugees Boost Poland's Economy Despite Skepticism

Ukrainians have notably bolstered the Polish economy without triggering unemployment or wage decreases, according to a UNHCR and Deloitte report released this Tuesday.

Despite political fatigue over refugee influx, the report dismisses widespread myths, highlighting the significant economic contributions of Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion.

Allowing immediate workforce participation of Ukrainians bolstered Poland's GDP by 2.7% in 2024, emphasizing the need for improved integration to unlock further economic benefits.

