Ukrainian Refugees Boost Poland's Economy Despite Skepticism
A UNHCR and Deloitte report highlights the positive impact of Ukrainian refugees on Poland's economy, debunking myths of increased unemployment and lower wages. Despite political tensions and societal fatigue, the refugees have contributed to GDP growth and economic specialization.
Ukrainians have notably bolstered the Polish economy without triggering unemployment or wage decreases, according to a UNHCR and Deloitte report released this Tuesday.
Despite political fatigue over refugee influx, the report dismisses widespread myths, highlighting the significant economic contributions of Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion.
Allowing immediate workforce participation of Ukrainians bolstered Poland's GDP by 2.7% in 2024, emphasizing the need for improved integration to unlock further economic benefits.
