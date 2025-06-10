Left Menu

Ukrainian Refugees Boost Poland's Economy Despite Skepticism

A UNHCR and Deloitte report highlights the positive impact of Ukrainian refugees on Poland's economy, debunking myths of increased unemployment and lower wages. Despite political tensions and societal fatigue, the refugees have contributed to GDP growth and economic specialization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:38 IST
Ukrainian Refugees Boost Poland's Economy Despite Skepticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainians have notably bolstered the Polish economy without triggering unemployment or wage decreases, according to a UNHCR and Deloitte report released this Tuesday.

Despite political fatigue over refugee influx, the report dismisses widespread myths, highlighting the significant economic contributions of Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion.

Allowing immediate workforce participation of Ukrainians bolstered Poland's GDP by 2.7% in 2024, emphasizing the need for improved integration to unlock further economic benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025