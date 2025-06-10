Tragic Timeline: Deadly School Shootings in Europe

The southern Austrian city of Graz was the scene of a tragic school shooting, marking the country's worst of its kind in modern history. A lone gunman opened fire in a secondary school, killing at least nine people before his own death, according to local police.

This horrific incident joins a chilling list of similar tragic events across Europe over the past four decades. From England to Germany, many European nations have fallen victim to sudden outbursts of violence in educational settings and public spaces.

Events such as the Hungerford massacre in Britain, the Beslan school hostage crisis in Russia, and the Jokela High School shooting in Finland highlight Europe's struggle with gun violence. As authorities seek answers, the haunting timeline serves as a grim reminder of the region's darkest episodes.

(With inputs from agencies.)