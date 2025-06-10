Left Menu

Tragic Timeline: Deadly School Shootings in Europe

A comprehensive timeline highlights numerous notorious school shootings in Europe over decades, examining tragic incidents from various countries, including Britain, France, Germany, Russia, Finland, and more. The overview outlines significant events where lone gunmen, in many cases, claimed multiple lives across schools and public venues.

Madrid | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:47 IST
Tragic Timeline: Deadly School Shootings in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

The southern Austrian city of Graz was the scene of a tragic school shooting, marking the country's worst of its kind in modern history. A lone gunman opened fire in a secondary school, killing at least nine people before his own death, according to local police.

This horrific incident joins a chilling list of similar tragic events across Europe over the past four decades. From England to Germany, many European nations have fallen victim to sudden outbursts of violence in educational settings and public spaces.

Events such as the Hungerford massacre in Britain, the Beslan school hostage crisis in Russia, and the Jokela High School shooting in Finland highlight Europe's struggle with gun violence. As authorities seek answers, the haunting timeline serves as a grim reminder of the region's darkest episodes.



