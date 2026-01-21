Left Menu

Trump's Bold Greenland Stance: US Protection and European Tensions

President Donald Trump asserted at the World Economic Forum that the US can protect Greenland amidst rising geopolitical tensions. He stressed negotiations with Denmark for acquiring Greenland, offered his take on global economy dynamics, and criticized NATO allies, while discussing issues like trade deals and environmental policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:06 IST
At the World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump emphasized that the United States alone could safeguard the mineral-rich island of Greenland amidst escalating geopolitical tensions with Europe. Trump stated the US has strategic interests in Greenland and called for immediate negotiations with Denmark, asserting that the US is in a much stronger position now.

In his speech, Trump launched into a critique of NATO allies and European countries, highlighting the economic strength of the US and its role in global prosperity. He mentioned ongoing trade negotiations and tariffs, suggesting the US is booming, unlike Europe, which he claimed is not on the right path.

Trump reiterated that the US does not intend to use force to acquire Greenland and contrasted his stance with historical actions, questioning past decisions regarding Greenland's ownership post-World War II. Alongside this, he discussed international relations, touching on conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and criticized environmental policies, particularly in relation to renewable energy.

