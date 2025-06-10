Revamping NOTA: Empowering Voter Rejection in Indian Elections

Former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa has advocated for reforms to give more power to the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option in Indian elections, highlighting the need for electoral reforms to enhance its impact. Speaking at a webinar, Lavasa emphasized the importance of NOTA in improving candidate quality and urged for significant changes.

Lavasa noted that the Supreme Court's 2013 ruling on NOTA was intended to strengthen democratic choices, but it hasn't led to significant changes in candidate quality. Lavasa pointed out that the number of candidates with criminal records has increased despite hopes that NOTA would pressure parties to nominate cleaner candidates.

Proposing several reforms, Lavasa suggested introducing a minimum vote threshold for candidates, conducting re-elections if NOTA garners more votes, and encouraging greater inner-party democracy. He also opposed compulsory voting, advocating instead for empowering voters to express rejection through NOTA as a crucial part of their democratic rights.