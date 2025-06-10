Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Graz: Austria's Darkest Day in Modern History

In Graz, Austria's worst school shooting occurred as a former pupil killed nine people before taking his own life, marking a somber chapter in the country's history. Authorities are exploring the motive of the shooter, who was reportedly bullied, as the shocked nation begins three days of mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:08 IST
In a tragic event that unfolded in Graz, Austria, on Tuesday, a former pupil committed the worst school shooting in the nation's modern history, claiming the lives of nine individuals before taking his own life.

The Austrian government has declared a national tragedy, with Chancellor Christian Stocker expressing his condolences as three days of mourning are observed.

Police investigations are focusing on understanding the motive behind the lone shooter, who reportedly faced bullying. The nation, usually unaccustomed to such violence, is deeply shaken by this dark event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

