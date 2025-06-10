Left Menu

Judge Rules No Class Action Against Google Over Chrome Data Collection

A U.S. judge has ruled against allowing a class action lawsuit against Google for alleged illegal data collection through Chrome. The decision means individual cases must be assessed separately, following a previous appellate court ruling about user consent to data policies. The suit cannot be refiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:10 IST
Judge Rules No Class Action Against Google Over Chrome Data Collection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal victory for Google, a U.S. judge has rejected a class action lawsuit alleging the tech giant illegally harvested personal information from Chrome users who didn't sync their browsers with Google accounts.

On Monday, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled in favor of Google, citing that individual user consent must be handled on a case-by-case basis, as assessing each user's understanding of data policies would overwhelm the court system. Consequently, she dismissed the class action with prejudice, preventing the case from being refiled.

This decision aligns with a prior appellate court directive that mandated consideration of whether reasonable Chrome users had voluntarily agreed to their data being collected. Google's lawyer applauded the ruling, emphasizing Chrome's existing privacy controls.

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025