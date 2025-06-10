Left Menu

Trump's Military Deployment Faces Backlash Amid Protests in LA

U.S. Marines and National Guard troops have been deployed to Los Angeles under President Trump's orders, amid protests sparked by immigration raids. The deployments, criticized by California officials as an overreaction, aim to protect federal property. Governor Newsom and others have condemned Trump's actions as politically motivated.

Updated: 10-06-2025 23:20 IST
In a contentious move, hundreds of U.S. Marines, ordered by President Donald Trump, descended on Los Angeles amid ongoing protests. Despite California Governor Gavin Newsom's opposition, Trump defended the deployment as necessary to maintain order following a series of immigration raids that fueled public unrest.

The deployment, which includes 4,000 National Guard troops, occurs as protests continue in response to the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies. Critics, including Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, have described the move as politically motivated and an overreaction to largely peaceful demonstrations.

The financial implications of the troop presence, estimated to cost $134 million, have further ignited controversy. Newsom decried the deployment as an abuse of power, while Trump maintained that the military presence was essential to prevent further violence, despite objections from state and local leaders.

