Quiet Revolution: India's Constitution & Its Role in Empowering the Marginalized

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, during an address at the Oxford Union, lauded the Indian Constitution as a silent yet profound revolution that empowers marginalized groups. He reflected on his personal journey from a municipal school to the chief justice's office as a testament to the Constitution's transformative power.

The CJI emphasized that the Constitution is more than a legal document; it is a social and moral charter crafted amidst deep societal inequalities. With influences from marginalized representatives, such as Dalits and women, the Constitution actively seeks to realign power structures and restore dignity to oppressed groups.

Highlighting figures like Dr. BR Ambedkar, CJI Gavai underscored the need for social democracy as a foundation for political democracy. He noted key constitutional reforms and court verdicts, including those addressing gender and caste inequalities, showcasing India's ongoing commitment to realizing the Constitution's promise of equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)