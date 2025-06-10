Identity Fraud Marriage Scandal Uncovered in Meerut

A dramatic turn of events unfolded in Meerut as police arrested a man for allegedly marrying under a false identity. The 24-year-old accused, identified as Mubsir, allegedly disguised himself and married a woman in a temple.

The situation intensified when the woman uncovered Mubsir's true identity, leading to verbal and physical assaults and alleged coercion for religious conversion. Shockingly, the accused also demanded a sum of Rs 5 lakh from her.

Authorities have charged him under pertinent sections, including the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021. Mubsir was apprehended near Pilokhadi Bridge as the police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)