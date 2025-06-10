Left Menu

Identity Fraud Marriage Scandal Uncovered in Meerut

A man was arrested in Meerut for marrying a woman under a false identity. After his real identity was discovered, he allegedly assaulted her and pressured her to convert while demanding Rs 5 lakh. The accused, Mubsir, has been booked under relevant laws and arrested by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic turn of events unfolded in Meerut as police arrested a man for allegedly marrying under a false identity. The 24-year-old accused, identified as Mubsir, allegedly disguised himself and married a woman in a temple.

The situation intensified when the woman uncovered Mubsir's true identity, leading to verbal and physical assaults and alleged coercion for religious conversion. Shockingly, the accused also demanded a sum of Rs 5 lakh from her.

Authorities have charged him under pertinent sections, including the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021. Mubsir was apprehended near Pilokhadi Bridge as the police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

