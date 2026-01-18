EU Weighs Anti-Coercion Measures Amid U.S. Tariff Threats Over Greenland

The European Union is considering extraordinary economic measures known as the 'Anti-Coercion Instrument' following threats of increased tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at several European countries over the issue of Greenland.

President Trump has escalated tensions by demanding that the United States be allowed to buy Greenland, imposing tariff hikes on Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Britain, and Norway in the interim. Currently, all these nations are facing tariffs of 10% and 15% and have contributed a small number of military personnel to Greenland.

French President Emmanuel Macron is spearheading efforts to formulate a unified European response, advocating for the activation of the Anti-Coercion Instrument, which might limit U.S. access to European public tenders and restrain sectors where the U.S. has trade surpluses. Despite calls for immediate action, some EU figures urge caution, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni labeling the threat a mistake and discussing the matter with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)