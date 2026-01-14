Controversial Conversion: A Tale of Alleged Coercion and Faith
A 65-year-old man alleges forced conversion from Hinduism to Islam. An FIR has been filed, accusing Reshma of cheating, intimidation, and unlawful conversion. The victim claims land sale fraud and ongoing threats. Police are investigating, and locals performed rituals to return the man to Hinduism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been filed after a 65-year-old man from Baghaura Bypass area alleged he was coerced into converting from Hinduism to Islam, police reported on Wednesday.
According to the complaint lodged by Gopi Ahirwar, years ago, Reshma deceived him, allegedly forced him to convert, and sold land without properly allocating the proceeds.
Authorities are actively investigating while locals conducted a 'ghar wapsi' ceremony, reinstating the individual's Hindu faith amidst calls for strict action against forced conversions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FIR
- forced conversion
- Hinduism
- Islam
- Reshma
- intimidation
- ghar wapsi
- police investigation
- faith
- UP law