Chaos Erupts in Ballymena Amidst Protest Over Assault Allegations

Ballymena witnessed its second consecutive night of chaos as rioters hurled petrol bombs and missiles at police amid ongoing protests sparked by an alleged sexual assault. Authorities described the situation as 'serious disorder' and asked citizens to avoid the affected area.

The violence led officers to deploy water cannons, as seen in a video by the Belfast Telegraph. Clashes resulted in 15 police officers being injured, with some requiring hospital care. Additional protests in Belfast worsened the situation, blocking roads and escalating tensions.

Damage was extensive, with four homes torched and several businesses vandalized in what authorities call racially-motivated hate attacks. The unrest erupted after two teenagers were charged in court over the alleged assault, igniting widespread outrage in the community.

