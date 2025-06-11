Left Menu

Chaos Erupts in Ballymena Amidst Protest Over Assault Allegations

Ballymena witnessed a second night of violence as rioters clashed with police following protests over a reported sexual assault. Petrol bombs and missiles were thrown, causing injuries to 15 officers. Racially-motivated attacks damaged local properties, prompting police responses including water cannon use. The unrest follows allegations against two teenagers.

Updated: 11-06-2025 02:21 IST
Ballymena witnessed its second consecutive night of chaos as rioters hurled petrol bombs and missiles at police amid ongoing protests sparked by an alleged sexual assault. Authorities described the situation as 'serious disorder' and asked citizens to avoid the affected area.

The violence led officers to deploy water cannons, as seen in a video by the Belfast Telegraph. Clashes resulted in 15 police officers being injured, with some requiring hospital care. Additional protests in Belfast worsened the situation, blocking roads and escalating tensions.

Damage was extensive, with four homes torched and several businesses vandalized in what authorities call racially-motivated hate attacks. The unrest erupted after two teenagers were charged in court over the alleged assault, igniting widespread outrage in the community.

