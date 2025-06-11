Brazil's Historic Trial: Bolsonaro Faces Allegations of Coup Plot
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is facing trial for an alleged coup attempt to overturn the 2022 election results. Bolsonaro denied any coup plot, contending that he and allies acted within constitutional limits. His trial marks a significant moment in Brazil's democratic history.
In a landmark case, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared before the Supreme Court to address charges pertaining to an alleged coup attempt aimed at overturning the 2022 election results.
The trial was watched closely by Brazilians, particularly after the dramatic January 2023 riot that ravaged key government buildings. Bolsonaro and seven accomplices are accused of concocting a scheme to maintain his presidency despite his electoral defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The proceedings underscore a pivotal moment for Brazil's democracy, offering insight into the country's commitment to judicial due process and accountability since adopting its 1988 constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Jair Bolsonaro
- coup
- trial
- Supreme Court
- democracy
- election
- Lula
- January 2023 riot
- constitution
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Election: A Clash of Ideologies in South Korea's Political Landscape
Trinamool Congress Announces Alifa Ahmed for Kaliganj By-election
Bangladesh's Election Urgency: Calls for a Timely Democratic Process
Samoa's Political Turmoil: Fiame Calls for Early Election
Bangladesh Elections: Call for Urgency Amidst Political Uncertainty