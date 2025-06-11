Brazil's Historic Trial: Bolsonaro Faces Allegations of Coup Plot

In a landmark case, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared before the Supreme Court to address charges pertaining to an alleged coup attempt aimed at overturning the 2022 election results.

The trial was watched closely by Brazilians, particularly after the dramatic January 2023 riot that ravaged key government buildings. Bolsonaro and seven accomplices are accused of concocting a scheme to maintain his presidency despite his electoral defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The proceedings underscore a pivotal moment for Brazil's democracy, offering insight into the country's commitment to judicial due process and accountability since adopting its 1988 constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)