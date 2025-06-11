Left Menu

Brazil's Historic Trial: Bolsonaro Faces Allegations of Coup Plot

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is facing trial for an alleged coup attempt to overturn the 2022 election results. Bolsonaro denied any coup plot, contending that he and allies acted within constitutional limits. His trial marks a significant moment in Brazil's democratic history.

In a landmark case, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared before the Supreme Court to address charges pertaining to an alleged coup attempt aimed at overturning the 2022 election results.

The trial was watched closely by Brazilians, particularly after the dramatic January 2023 riot that ravaged key government buildings. Bolsonaro and seven accomplices are accused of concocting a scheme to maintain his presidency despite his electoral defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The proceedings underscore a pivotal moment for Brazil's democracy, offering insight into the country's commitment to judicial due process and accountability since adopting its 1988 constitution.

