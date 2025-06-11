Congresswoman McIver Faces Charges in Federal Oversight Controversy

US Rep LaMonica McIver has been indicted on federal charges, accused of obstructing immigration officers during a visit to a New Jersey detention facility. This incident coincided with the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, creating a legal and political stir as it delves into immigration oversight issues.

Acting US Attorney Alina Habba announced the grand jury indictment, citing the necessity of not endangering law enforcement while expressing political views. McIver disputes the allegations, framing them as political retaliation against her congressional duties. Her lawyer, Paul Fishman, vows to challenge the charges in court.

The case highlights the ongoing conflict between the Trump administration's immigration stance and Democratic officials' oversight roles. The charges are rare for a sitting Congress member, indicating elevated tensions in immigration law enforcement and political accountability.