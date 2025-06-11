Governor Newsom Fights Federal Troop Deployment in LA Immigration Raids
California Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a federal court to block the Trump administration's use of military forces in Los Angeles for immigration raids, fearing escalated tensions. This move reflects resistance to President Trump's stringent immigration enforcement as protests continue in LA against federal actions.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken legal action against the Trump administration, asking a federal court to prevent the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines for immigration raids in Los Angeles. Newsom contends that this would only serve to increase tensions within the city.
This emergency request follows President Trump's order to send approximately 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles amidst ongoing protests against his enhanced immigration law enforcement. The protests, largely concentrated downtown, began after federal raids led to numerous arrests.
As military personnel remain largely on standby, Governor Newsom and local officials argue that their presence complicates efforts to manage the protests and safety in LA. A court hearing is scheduled, and the situation is emblematic of the broader clash between federal and state directives on immigration policies.
