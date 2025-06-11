Left Menu

Governor Newsom Fights Federal Troop Deployment in LA Immigration Raids

California Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a federal court to block the Trump administration's use of military forces in Los Angeles for immigration raids, fearing escalated tensions. This move reflects resistance to President Trump's stringent immigration enforcement as protests continue in LA against federal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 05:28 IST
Governor Newsom Fights Federal Troop Deployment in LA Immigration Raids
California Governor Gavin Newsom
  • Country:
  • United States

California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken legal action against the Trump administration, asking a federal court to prevent the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines for immigration raids in Los Angeles. Newsom contends that this would only serve to increase tensions within the city.

This emergency request follows President Trump's order to send approximately 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles amidst ongoing protests against his enhanced immigration law enforcement. The protests, largely concentrated downtown, began after federal raids led to numerous arrests.

As military personnel remain largely on standby, Governor Newsom and local officials argue that their presence complicates efforts to manage the protests and safety in LA. A court hearing is scheduled, and the situation is emblematic of the broader clash between federal and state directives on immigration policies.

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025