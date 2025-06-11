Military Presence in LA Amid Immigration Protests
Around 700 U.S. Marines arrived in Los Angeles amidst protests against immigration raids ordered by President Trump. This response, accompanied by a curfew and increased arrests, has sparked political and public backlash. Critics call the measure excessive and allege political motivation behind deploying federal troops.
In a controversial move, hundreds of U.S. Marines have been deployed in the Los Angeles area on orders from President Trump, as the city's mayor imposed a curfew and police made nearly 200 arrests amid ongoing immigration protests.
The military presence follows a series of immigration raids that have led to mounting demonstrations. California Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials have criticized the deployment, arguing it is an overreaction to largely peaceful protests.
Protesters continue to rally against the enforcement actions, with demonstrations spreading to other cities. State leaders have sued to block the deployment, voicing concerns it crosses legal boundaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
