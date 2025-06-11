Left Menu

Controversial Sanctions Spark Diplomatic Tension Over Israeli Ministers

Australia and other nations imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, accusing them of inciting violence against Palestinians. The U.S. and Israel condemned the move, while Australia insists the ministers' actions contradict international law and hinder a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 11-06-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 07:17 IST
Australia, alongside Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway, has imposed sanctions on two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. The coordinated action comes in response to allegations that the ministers have incited violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the sanctions, while Israel labeled the actions by the five allied countries as 'outrageous'. Israel intends to convene a special government meeting to address the diplomatic fallout.

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans aimed at the two ministers. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stressed the importance of adhering to international laws and expressed concerns about comments by these ministers hindering a two-state solution. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong reiterated the necessity for peace in the Middle East, achievable only through a two-state resolution.

