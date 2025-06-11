Left Menu

Sudanese Refugees Face Perilous Journey Through Libya to Europe

Bahr el-Din Yakoub's harrowing escape from Sudan exemplifies the struggles of Sudanese refugees. Facing economic hardship and threats in Egypt, many opt for dangerous routes through Libya to reach Europe. This migration trend highlights increasing challenges and risks faced by Sudanese amidst ongoing conflicts and restrictive immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:04 IST
Sudanese Refugees Face Perilous Journey Through Libya to Europe

Bahr el-Din Yakoub, a Sudanese refugee, fled to Egypt after a missile attack in Khartoum killed four of his friends. Yet, faced with economic hardship and a crackdown on refugees, he moved on to Libya and eventually Europe. Yakoub is part of a growing trend of Sudanese refugees seeking safety beyond Egypt amidst ongoing civil war.

Recent reports indicate a significant increase in the number of Sudanese nationals arriving in Europe, even as overall migration from North Africa declines. While Egypt originally welcomed refugees, recent policy changes and economic challenges have prompted many migrants to seek alternatives, often through dangerous smuggling routes.

Critics argue that Egypt's asylum policies create insecurity among migrants, compelling them to undertake perilous journeys. Additionally, Egypt is alleged to leverage migrants as a bargaining chip, seeking financial aid from the EU in exchange for stopping migrant flows. However, such policies have been criticized for exacerbating migrant vulnerabilities and contributing to the complex migration crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
2
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025