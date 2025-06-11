Sudanese Refugees Face Perilous Journey Through Libya to Europe

Bahr el-Din Yakoub, a Sudanese refugee, fled to Egypt after a missile attack in Khartoum killed four of his friends. Yet, faced with economic hardship and a crackdown on refugees, he moved on to Libya and eventually Europe. Yakoub is part of a growing trend of Sudanese refugees seeking safety beyond Egypt amidst ongoing civil war.

Recent reports indicate a significant increase in the number of Sudanese nationals arriving in Europe, even as overall migration from North Africa declines. While Egypt originally welcomed refugees, recent policy changes and economic challenges have prompted many migrants to seek alternatives, often through dangerous smuggling routes.

Critics argue that Egypt's asylum policies create insecurity among migrants, compelling them to undertake perilous journeys. Additionally, Egypt is alleged to leverage migrants as a bargaining chip, seeking financial aid from the EU in exchange for stopping migrant flows. However, such policies have been criticized for exacerbating migrant vulnerabilities and contributing to the complex migration crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)