Pakistan's Stern Warning Spurs Afghan Repatriation

Pakistan's government issued a stern call to Afghan citizens and all illegal foreign nationals within its borders to leave voluntarily, emphasizing repercussions for those obstructing the repatriation initiative.

The Interior Ministry assured a dignified return for those complying, with provisions for food and healthcare, especially targeting vulnerable groups like women, children, and the elderly.

Earlier, the ministry had declared a deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders to exit by March 31, warning of deportations starting April 1. This announcement is part of the broader Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme, which sent back over a million unlawful residents.

