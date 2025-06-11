Left Menu

Pakistan's Stern Warning Spurs Afghan Repatriation

Pakistan urges Afghan citizens and illegal foreigners to exit voluntarily, highlighting a dignified repatriation with essential services. The ongoing deportation drive follows the deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders and has resulted in the return of over a million individuals. Legal consequences are set for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:42 IST
Pakistan's Stern Warning Spurs Afghan Repatriation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's government issued a stern call to Afghan citizens and all illegal foreign nationals within its borders to leave voluntarily, emphasizing repercussions for those obstructing the repatriation initiative.

The Interior Ministry assured a dignified return for those complying, with provisions for food and healthcare, especially targeting vulnerable groups like women, children, and the elderly.

Earlier, the ministry had declared a deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders to exit by March 31, warning of deportations starting April 1. This announcement is part of the broader Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme, which sent back over a million unlawful residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025