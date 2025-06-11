Pakistan's Stern Warning Spurs Afghan Repatriation
Pakistan urges Afghan citizens and illegal foreigners to exit voluntarily, highlighting a dignified repatriation with essential services. The ongoing deportation drive follows the deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders and has resulted in the return of over a million individuals. Legal consequences are set for non-compliance.
Pakistan's government issued a stern call to Afghan citizens and all illegal foreign nationals within its borders to leave voluntarily, emphasizing repercussions for those obstructing the repatriation initiative.
The Interior Ministry assured a dignified return for those complying, with provisions for food and healthcare, especially targeting vulnerable groups like women, children, and the elderly.
Earlier, the ministry had declared a deadline for Afghan Citizen Card holders to exit by March 31, warning of deportations starting April 1. This announcement is part of the broader Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme, which sent back over a million unlawful residents.
