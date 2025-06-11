Left Menu

Revolutionizing Warfare: The Power of Precision and Surveillance

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit discusses the evolution in warfare due to technological advances. He highlights the shift in the relationship between distance and vulnerability and stresses the importance of extended surveillance to detect threats early. Mentioning Operation Sindoor, he emphasizes precision and intelligence in modern military strategy.

Revolutionizing Warfare: The Power of Precision and Surveillance
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit emphasized this Wednesday that technological advancements in warfare have dramatically changed the dynamics between distance and vulnerability. Speaking at an event in Subroto Park, he stressed the necessity for expanded surveillance capabilities to identify threats long before they approach borders.

Highlighting Operation Sindoor, Dixit showcased how indigenous innovation can meet and even exceed global standards. He explained the vital role of surveillance and electro-optic systems, evolving from force enhancers to the very foundation of military operations today.

The officer warned that modern precision weaponry demands equally precise intelligence to avoid strategic setbacks. He also raised concerns about the growing capabilities of neighboring countries, particularly China's expanding ISR satellite network.

