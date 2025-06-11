Left Menu

Kerala Police Crack Down on Liberian Ship Mismanagement

The Kerala police have registered a case of rash navigation against the owner, master, and crew of the Liberian ship MSC Elsa 3. This follows the vessel's sinking near Alappuzha coast, which caused environmental harm and financial losses for local fishing communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:32 IST
Kerala Police Crack Down on Liberian Ship Mismanagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, Kerala police have initiated a case of rash navigation against the owner, master, and crew members of the Liberian ship MSC Elsa 3. The vessel sank off the Kerala coast last month, prompting serious environmental and socioeconomic repercussions.

The FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those addressing rash navigation, and negligent conduct with hazardous substances. Official reports indicate that the ship was transporting combustible and dangerous cargo, a factor that led to its downfall on May 24.

The aftermath of the sinking was severe: floating cargo impacted the marine environment and severely affected the livelihoods of local fishing communities, resulting in substantial financial losses. The complaint that brought about the investigation was lodged by C Shamji from Alappuzha district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025