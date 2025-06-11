Kerala Police Crack Down on Liberian Ship Mismanagement

In a significant legal move, Kerala police have initiated a case of rash navigation against the owner, master, and crew members of the Liberian ship MSC Elsa 3. The vessel sank off the Kerala coast last month, prompting serious environmental and socioeconomic repercussions.

The FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those addressing rash navigation, and negligent conduct with hazardous substances. Official reports indicate that the ship was transporting combustible and dangerous cargo, a factor that led to its downfall on May 24.

The aftermath of the sinking was severe: floating cargo impacted the marine environment and severely affected the livelihoods of local fishing communities, resulting in substantial financial losses. The complaint that brought about the investigation was lodged by C Shamji from Alappuzha district.

(With inputs from agencies.)