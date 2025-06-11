India’s Electoral Rolls: A Model of Transparency and Integrity
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar discusses India’s rigorous and transparent electoral roll preparation before international delegates. He rebuffs allegations of fraud, emphasizing collaboration with political parties for accuracy. The Indian Election Commission, with its large-scale coordinated process, serves as a model for global election bodies.
- Country:
- India
The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, underscored the transparency and rigor of India's electoral roll preparation at the Stockholm International Conference on Electoral Integrity. His address aimed to dismiss recent allegations of voter data tampering as unwarranted and highlighted the collaboration with national and state political parties.
Kumar emphasized that since 1960, electoral rolls have been routinely shared with recognized political entities, allowing for claims and objections. His remarks came amid political discontent, particularly from opposition parties who allege election rigging.
The massive scale of India's electoral operations, deploying over 20 million personnel, was showcased as an exemplar to global counterparts, underscoring the democratic integrity upheld by the Election Commission of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NZ Tightens Emissions Trading Scheme Rules to Boost Market Integrity
TDP’s policies, thought process stood as blueprint for other political parties in country: Chandrababu Naidu.
Manipur Integrity Concerns: COCOMI Meets MHA Over Crisis
Illegal migrants pose challenge to our survival and national integrity: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Mumbai.
Any work generated using AI tools should be fully disclosed to ensure transparency, maintain academic integrity: IIT Delhi guidelines.