The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, underscored the transparency and rigor of India's electoral roll preparation at the Stockholm International Conference on Electoral Integrity. His address aimed to dismiss recent allegations of voter data tampering as unwarranted and highlighted the collaboration with national and state political parties.

Kumar emphasized that since 1960, electoral rolls have been routinely shared with recognized political entities, allowing for claims and objections. His remarks came amid political discontent, particularly from opposition parties who allege election rigging.

The massive scale of India's electoral operations, deploying over 20 million personnel, was showcased as an exemplar to global counterparts, underscoring the democratic integrity upheld by the Election Commission of India.

