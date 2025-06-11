Left Menu

India’s Electoral Rolls: A Model of Transparency and Integrity

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar discusses India’s rigorous and transparent electoral roll preparation before international delegates. He rebuffs allegations of fraud, emphasizing collaboration with political parties for accuracy. The Indian Election Commission, with its large-scale coordinated process, serves as a model for global election bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:33 IST
India’s Electoral Rolls: A Model of Transparency and Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, underscored the transparency and rigor of India's electoral roll preparation at the Stockholm International Conference on Electoral Integrity. His address aimed to dismiss recent allegations of voter data tampering as unwarranted and highlighted the collaboration with national and state political parties.

Kumar emphasized that since 1960, electoral rolls have been routinely shared with recognized political entities, allowing for claims and objections. His remarks came amid political discontent, particularly from opposition parties who allege election rigging.

The massive scale of India's electoral operations, deploying over 20 million personnel, was showcased as an exemplar to global counterparts, underscoring the democratic integrity upheld by the Election Commission of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025