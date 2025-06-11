High Court Ruling Favors Aircraft Lessors in Historic Insurance Dispute

In a landmark decision, London's High Court has sided with aircraft leasing companies involved in a high-stakes legal dispute over jets that have been retained in Russia since the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

The case, featuring major players like AerCap and insurers such as AIG and Lloyd's, focused on nearly 150 aircraft, once valued at up to $4.7 billion.

Judge Christopher Butcher ruled that the aircraft were lost due to Russian legislation banning their export, allowing claims under war risks rather than all risks insurance, thus securing significant financial recovery for the lessors.

