High-Stakes Drug Bust: Unraveling the Transnational Hydroponic Weed Network

Navi Mumbai police have detained Naveen Chichkar, following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) amid a hydroponic weed seizure case. Chichkar, recently deported from Malaysia, is accused of being the mastermind behind a vast international drug syndicate.

Authorities allege that Chichkar's operation facilitated the distribution of drugs worth Rs 1,128 crore across India, including cocaine and hydroponic marijuana sourced from the US. His arrest follows a collaborative investigation that uncovered 200 grams of cocaine concealed within a shipment to Australia earlier this year.

The ongoing probe by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Navi Mumbai has already resulted in 18 arrests, with further seizures of cocaine and cannabis from syndicate members. Investigation reveals a sophisticated network, involving Clearing House Agents and hawala operators, in drug trafficking activities stretching from the US to India.