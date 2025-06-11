Streamlining Europe's Waste: The Struggle for a Unified Recycling Frontier

Umicore, a materials group, contends with a maze of national shipment regulations to recycle electronic waste across the EU, often spending a month navigating these obstacles. The problem isn't isolated, as businesses throughout Europe face internal barriers as costly as tariffs.

EU barriers for goods and services are significantly higher than U.S. tariffs, creating hurdles like divergent labeling rules and regulated professions across member states. This fragmentation stifles growth and scale, preventing the EU from fully functioning as a single market. Analysts highlight that while economically beneficial, these barriers aren't easy to dismantle politically.

In terms of reform, the EU Commission is prioritizing the removal of significant single market barriers, with multiple legislative proposals expected in 2025 and 2026. Observers, including former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, remain cautiously optimistic, noting that emphasizing EU-wide regulations could overcome current political resistance.

