Trump Warns Against Protests at U.S. Army 250th Anniversary

President Donald Trump cautioned against protests at the military parade for the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary in Washington. Law enforcement, including the U.S. Secret Service, is preparing for large crowds and potential demonstrations. Trump's measures, including troop deployment, face pushback from city officials amidst civil rights group opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:59 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning on Tuesday, advising against protests during the upcoming military parade in Washington, which marks the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary.

Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, emphasized law enforcement readiness, with U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool also confirming plans for substantial security deployment.

Despite the lack of any specific threats, with the FBI and Metropolitan Police Department both reassuring the public, the administration is preparing for nine possible demonstrations linked to Saturday's event.

In a related context, Trump addressed recent unrest in Los Angeles following immigration raids, defending his decision to send National Guard troops and Marines, despite local government opposition.

The Saturday event, coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, will feature various activities, including an enlistment ceremony led by the president, amidst nationwide protests planned by 'No Kings.'

The activist group, openly critical of government actions, accuses authorities of civil rights violations and demands systemic changes.

