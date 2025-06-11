Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding Alleged Kickbacks Involving Kerala's Chief Minister's Daughter

Veena T, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, faces allegations of receiving kickbacks from a mining company. The plea claims payments to her firm, Exalogic, were routed to her father. Veena refutes these, labeling the case a 'fishing inquiry' and stressing business legitimacy. Ongoing SFIO investigations reveal a financial fraud involving the mining company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:02 IST
Veena T
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena T, is embroiled in a legal controversy over alleged kickbacks from a private mining company. A high-profile plea demands a CBI probe into claims that her father received kickbacks through transactions with Veena's firm, Exalogic.

The petitioner asserts that payments made to Exalogic by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) indirectly reached the Chief Minister. Veena counters the allegations, arguing they lack concrete evidence and commercialization without any quid pro quo. She maintains Exalogic's transactions were conducted transparently, rejecting accusations made by the Interim Board of Settlement.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has uncovered a Rs 182 crore financial scandal linked to CMRL, including alleged payments to Veena without merit. These findings echo a broader political context, as calls for accountability ensue, intensifying scrutiny within the state. Veena and her legal team continue to dismiss the complaint, citing legitimate business conduct and the fallacy of parallel investigations.

