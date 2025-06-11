Controversy Surrounding Alleged Kickbacks Involving Kerala's Chief Minister's Daughter

In Kerala, the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena T, is embroiled in a legal controversy over alleged kickbacks from a private mining company. A high-profile plea demands a CBI probe into claims that her father received kickbacks through transactions with Veena's firm, Exalogic.

The petitioner asserts that payments made to Exalogic by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) indirectly reached the Chief Minister. Veena counters the allegations, arguing they lack concrete evidence and commercialization without any quid pro quo. She maintains Exalogic's transactions were conducted transparently, rejecting accusations made by the Interim Board of Settlement.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has uncovered a Rs 182 crore financial scandal linked to CMRL, including alleged payments to Veena without merit. These findings echo a broader political context, as calls for accountability ensue, intensifying scrutiny within the state. Veena and her legal team continue to dismiss the complaint, citing legitimate business conduct and the fallacy of parallel investigations.