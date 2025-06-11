Arrests and Escapes: Unraveling the Howrah Shady Film Racket Scandal

Ariyan Khan, a pivotal suspect in the Howrah shady film racket, has been apprehended by the West Bengal Police. Arrested from a hideout in south Kolkata, Ariyan's capture has illuminated his alleged involvement in a notorious operation that exploited women through a fake event management company.

The arrest followed the victimization of a 22-year-old woman who managed to escape Ariyan's clutches. She was allegedly held captive and tortured by the accused and his mother, Shweta Khan, in a plot tied to making pornography and forcing women into bar dancing.

Authorities have been pursuing Shweta, the alleged mastermind still at large, while stakeholders, including the National Commission for Women, demand swift justice and comprehensive relief for the victim. Meanwhile, the local community's anger is palpable as they demand stringent action against the perpetrators.

